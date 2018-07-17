The global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005845/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global myelodysplastic syndrome market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the need for cost-effective stem cell therapies. Currently, stem cell transplant (SCT) is the only curative option for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), although many candidates may not be eligible for this. In this treatment, a patient receives high-dose chemotherapy or total body irradiation, followed by an infusion of new blood-forming stem cells.

This market research report on theglobal myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the high incidence in older population as one of the key emerging trends in the global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market:

Global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market: High incidence in older population

As per Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result program (SEER) program data on MDS in the US, the incidence is higher in the elderly population (above 60 years), and the risk increases in older people, who are in their 70s. The incidence rate of MSD has been increasing in the population. Early diagnosis is a key factor determining the response rate and affects the overall prognosis of the disease in the population.

"High cost of disease-management is another emerging trend in the myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market. SCT is associated with significant costs related to hospital stay, laboratory, and other activities, and search for donor for allogenic SCT," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global myelodysplastic syndrome therapeutics market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 55% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the region can be due to the fact that globally, the incidence of MDS is expected to surge with the rise in aging population, but, limited data statistics are available for MDS as a separate entity, across registries, in all regions, except the US.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005845/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com