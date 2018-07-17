Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - David Lahey, Founder & President of Predictive Success Corp. talks about their talent acquisition and human resources software.

Predictive Success Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of July 16 - July 29, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Predictive Success Corp.

Hire the whole person to attract top talent and ensure a job and cultural fit. You need to look at the head, the heart and the briefcase. Workplace analytics gives employers the advantage of being able to look at data to find out if they have the right drive, the right temperament and learning ability to do the job.

www.predictivesuccess.com

