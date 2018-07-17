

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., indicated Tuesday he is willing to consider additional sanctions on Russia after twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted for crimes intended to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.



'Those GRU officers, I've already seen the intelligence, they were the people that conducted this cyberattack on our elections,' Ryan said, referring to the members of the Russian intelligence agency that were indicated last Friday.



'We already put in place sanctions,' he added. 'If the foreign affairs committee or the financial services committee and the Senate Banking Committee think that there are other sanctions that we have not yet placed upon Russia, I'm more than happy to consider those.'



Ryan also flatly stated that Russia meddled in the election after President Donald Trump raised questions about the intelligence community's conclusion during his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



'Let's be very clear, just so everybody knows, Russia did meddle with our elections. Not only did Russia meddle in our elections, they're doing it around the world,' Ryan said. 'Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself.'



Ryan also said special counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to complete his investigation of Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign but declined to endorse legislation to protect the probe.



The House Speaker was among the Republican lawmakers that were critical of Trump's comments during the press conference on Monday, when the president appeared to side with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community.



'There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world,' Ryan said. 'That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence.



'The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally,' he added. 'There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.'



Ryan said the U.S. must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.



