Mariner Investment Group, LLC: Mariner Investment Group Closes $511 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation

Third CLO Closed in Last 10 Months

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Mariner Investment Group, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the closing of a $511 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO). This is the sixth CLO issued by Mariner's leveraged credit team and the third in the past 10 months, bringing the total CLO assets under management to approximately $3.1 billion.

Mariner's leveraged credit team transitioned from ORIX Corporation USA, Mariner's parent company, in the fall of 2014. The 18-member team is co-led by David Martin and Erik Gunnerson, who together bring over 30 years of investment expertise. Martin and Gunnerson have managed the team for nearly nine years, including while at ORIX USA and since moving to Mariner.

"Under the joint leadership of David and Erik, the leveraged credit team continues to execute their strategy for the platform, growing to close to $4.0 billion in total assets under management since joining Mariner less than four years ago," said Bill Michaelcheck, Mariner's Chief Investment Officer. "The continued increase in AUM managed by the team underscores what a successful addition they have been to the firm."

Mariner Investment Group, LLC

Mariner Investment Group is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages several direct and affiliated single and multi-strategy hedge funds, funds of funds and other alternative investments services. Founded in 1992, Mariner and its associated advisers employ approximately 132 people in New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Philadelphia, Dallas, Harrison (NY), Rowayton (CT) and Summit (NJ). www.marinerinvestment.com

For Media Inquiries:

Mariner Investment Group, LLC contact:

David Press

Tel: (917) 721-7046

david@feverpress.com

SOURCE: Mariner Investment Group, LLC