Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has authorized the grant of stock options to purchase a total of 100,000 common shares to the Canadian Cancer Society, which represents approximately 0.1% of the total outstanding Shares. These options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"), vested immediately and are exercisable for ten years at a price of C$0.15 per common share, and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Option Plan, a stock option agreement on the Company's standard form, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Canadian Cancer Society has partnered with four other deserving Charities (Centre for Addition and Mental Health Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation and The Lung Association) and the TSX Venture on an Option to Give program. The goal is build further awareness of TMX policy 4.7, known officially as "Charitable Options in connection with an IPO". The Option to Give program provides a repeatable, predictable and sustainable way of raising funds for charities.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO and Chair of good natured added: "One of the driving forces behind our business is to shine a light on hazardous chemicals lurking in everyday products. A number of additives commonly used in the traditional plastics industry, like BPAs, phthalates and styrene, have been highlighted internationally as hazardous to human health and potentially carcinogenic. Showing our support for like-minded organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society is core to our common goal of eradicating this terrible disease."

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

GDNP@kincommunications.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.