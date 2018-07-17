Genstar Capital to Acquire CRF Health from Vitruvian Partners and Combine with Bracket

LONDON and WAYNE, Pennsylvania, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Combined organization will bring together complementary strengths with a shared focus on accelerated customer value through patient-centric clinical technology solutions

Genstar Capital, a leading investor in healthcare technology and services companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CRF Health, a global provider of eCOA and eConsent solutions for the life sciences industry. As part of the transaction, CRF will be combined with Bracket, a provider of software and technology-enabled solutions utilized in clinical trials. Bracket is a portfolio company of Genstar.

CRF Health has been majority-owned by Vitruvian Partners, a leading growth-and technology-focused investment firm, since 2015.

The newly combined organization will drive accelerated value for pharmaceutical companies and CRO customers, providing patient-centric solutions, combined with deep and broad therapeutic area expertise, across a strong and efficient global footprint.

"CRF Health earned an outstanding reputation with 20 years of experience providing eCOA and now eConsent solutions to the biopharma industry around the world," said Mike Nolte, who will lead the combined organization as CEO. "CRF's technology and therapeutic experience dovetail well with our solutions, and they expand our ability to support increasingly complex clinical research. I am excited to bring two outstanding teams together to provide a reliable and scalable platform that accelerates the development of life changing medicines for our families and communities across the globe."

The combined company will have over 1,500 employees worldwide, and will be in a position to accelerate the penetration of user-friendly technologies across the clinical trial spectrum - driving the transfer from manual, paper based services to electronic while improving service quality and data integrity.

"This is an exciting step forward for patients, clients, and our new combined team," said Rachel Wyllie, CEO of CRF Health, who will become the Executive Chairman of the combined company. "The complementary nature of the two businesses provides us with the platform and scale for future growth in our dynamic markets, while ensuring our customers have more access to the latest patient-centric innovations in clinical research."

Jean-Pierre Conte, Chairman and Managing Director at Genstar Capital, added, "Bringing CRF and Bracket together will create a world-class healthcare technology company supporting clinical trials and will accelerate adoption and growth in eCOA, eConsent, patient engagement, rater training and trial supply management solutions. We look forward to working with the outstanding leaders at both organizations. This notable event in pharmaceutical services is another example of Genstar's private equity strategy of driving change at our portfolio companies to create high-growth and extremely valuable companies. Healthcare is an important sector for Genstar and we continue to identify great opportunities to apply our growth model to build great companies."

Philip Russmeyer, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, commented, "We are delighted to support the combination of Bracket and CRF to further accelerate, and build upon, the excellent advances that our partnership with the strong management team at CRF has produced over the past years."

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 and is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals.

Jefferies International Limited served as exclusive financial adviser and Dickson Minto as legal adviser to CRF. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal adviser to Genstar Capital.

About Bracket

Bracket (http://www.bracketglobal.com) is a technology company that accelerates clinical research and improves the experience of patients accessing potentially life-changing therapies. Our solutions, combined with deep scientific and clinical insight, link engaged patients to researchers, provide faster, more reliable decision making, and help provide longer, healthier and more productive lives for our families and communities around the globe. Bracket has over 800 employees and delivers services in more than 90 countries to a diverse base of global customers, including 15 of the top 20 biopharma companies.

About CRF Health

CRF Health is the leading provider of patient-centered eSource technology solutions for the life sciences industry. With experience in more than 800 clinical trials, over 100 languages and across 74 countries, CRF Health's TrialMax platform consistently demonstrates the industry's highest data accuracy, patient and site compliance, and patient retention. The integrated TrialMax platform includes eCOA solutions for collecting PROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician or Rater Reported Outcomes), and PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and features TrialConsent, an electronic solution for collecting and managing informed consent in clinical trials. CRF Health's eSource solutions improve trial engagement by making the patient the center of the clinical trial process.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (http://www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for more than 25 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar manages funds with total capital commitments of approximately $10 billion and targets investments focussed on targeted segments of the healthcare, financial services, software, and industrial technology industries.

About Vitruvian Partners

Vitruvian is a European growth-focused investment firm specialised in 'dynamic situations', where companies undergo growth and change typically driven by technology. Vitruvian helps portfolio companies scale their operations by providing an operational support system and assistance with strategic initiatives including acquisitions. Other notable investments to date include global market leaders in their field such as Just Eat, FarFetch, Skyscanner, EasyPark, Snow Software, Trustpilot, Voxbone, Callcredit, Ebury and others. The €2.4bn Vitruvian Investment Partnership III ("VIP III") is among the largest pools of capital in Europe supporting innovative and higher growth companies. Vitruvian has backed 30 companies in its first two funds and has assets under management of c. €5 billion, operating out of offices in London, Munich, Stockholm, Luxembourg and San Francisco. More information can be found at: http://www.vitruvianpartners.com