WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $877 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $510 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
CSX Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): . vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87
