Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and a leader in integrated satellite communications, will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 8:30 am EDT to discuss 2018 second quarter financial results.

Separately and immediately after issuing an earnings release, Intelsat plans to publish a Quarterly Commentary by Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, and Jacques Kerrest, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, summarizing Intelsat's business progress against its strategic priorities and performance.

The live audio webcast, earnings release and Quarterly Commentary will be accessible through Intelsat's Investor Relations web site at www.intelsat.com/investors.

Participants can access Intelsat's audio webcast via:

Webcast : www.intelsat.com/investors

: www.intelsat.com/investors Dial-in Information for U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 844-834-1428 Passcode: 2778516

Dial-in Information for Non-U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 920-663-6274 Passcode: 2778516



A replay of the audio webcast will be available beginning July 31, 2018 through August 7, 2018. The replay number for U.S. Participants is +1 855-859-2056, and for Non-U.S. Participants is +1 404-537-3406. The participant pass code for the replay is 2778516.

About Intelsat

