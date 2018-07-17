

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $684 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $821 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $889 million or $3.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $10.78 billion from $10.01 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $889 Mln. vs. $849 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.23 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.06 -Revenue (Q2): $10.78 Bln vs. $10.01 Bln last year.



