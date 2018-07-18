

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its Total iron ore production for the 2018 financial year increased by three per cent to a record 238 million tonnes or 275 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis.



WAIO production of between 241 million tonnes and 250 million tonnes, or between 273 million tonnes and 283 million tonneson a 100 per cent basis, is expected in the 2019 financial year.



Total petroleum production for the 2018 financial year decreased by eight per cent to 192 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Total copper production for the 2018 financial year increased by 32 per cent to 1.753 million tonnes. Total copper production of between 1.675 million tonnes and 1.770 million tonnes is expected in the 2019 financial year.



Metallurgical coal production for the 2018 financial year increased by seven per cent to a record 43 million tonnes. Production is expected to increase to between 43 and 46 million tonnes in the 2019 financial year, with volumes weighted to the second half of the year.



Energy coal production for the 2018 financial year was flat at 29 million tonnes. Production is expected to remain broadly unchanged at approximately 28 million tonnes to 29 million tonnes in the 2019 financial year.



Nickel West production for the 2018 financial year increased by six per cent to 91 thousand tonnes, with increased production at the Mt Keith and Leinster operations supporting record metal production. Nickel production for the 2019 financial year is expected to remain broadly unchanged from the 2018 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX