

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 40 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,800-point plateau although it may stage a recovery on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual monetary policy testimony had few surprises. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and the oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index retreated 15.91 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 2,798.13 after trading between 2,774.76 and 2,806.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 2.76 points or 0.17 percent to end at 1,600.08.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank skidded 2.15 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.17 percent, China Life eased 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 2.05 percent, PetroChina plunged 2.54 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 1.92 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Tuesday as the NASDAQ set a new record closing high and the S&P 500 hit its best closing level in over five months.



The Dow rose 55.53 points or 0.22 percent to 25,119.89, the NASDAQ advanced 49.40 points or 0.63 percent to 7,855.12 and the S&P 500 added 11.12 points or 0.40 percent to 2,809.55.



The strength on Wall Street came after Fed Chair Powell said the U.S. economy has grown at a solid pace this year and noted the latest data suggests economic growth in the second quarter was 'considerably stronger' than in Q1.



With the strong job market, inflation close to the objective, and the risks to the outlook balanced, Powell reiterated that the Fed believes gradually raising interest rates is 'the best way forward.'



The Fed has raised rates twice this year to the current range of 1.75 to 2 percent and has signaled two more rate hikes before the end of the year.



In economic news, the Fed said that industrial production increased in line with estimates in June amid a rebound in auto production. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence held steady in July.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher on Tuesday amid reports about a likely drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Crude oil futures for August ended at $68.08 a barrel, gaining 2 cents.



