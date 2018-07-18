

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, following the positive cues on Wall Street after upbeat remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his monetary policy testimony and on a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 223.37 points or 0.98 percent to 22,920.73, off a high of 22,949.32 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-month high on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 1 percent, Sony is adding 0.2 percent and Canon is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda is adding more than 1 percent and Toyota is rising almost 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices were flat overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Taiyo Yuden and Minebea Mitsumi are gaining almost 5 percent each, while Tokuyama Corp. is rising almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 3 percent, while Tokyo Dome and Japan Tobacco are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered few surprises in his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. In his prepared remarks, Powell said the U.S. economy has grown at a solid pace so far this year and noted the latest data suggests economic growth in the second quarter was 'considerably stronger' than in the first quarter.



The Dow rose 55.53 points or 0.2 percent to 25,119.89, the Nasdaq advanced 49.40 points or 0.6 percent to 7,855.12 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.12 points or 0.4 percent to 2,809.55.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures recovered after early weakness to end slightly higher on Tuesday, amid reports about a likely drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Crude oil futures for August ended at $68.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.02.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX