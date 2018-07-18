Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2018) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) ("Greenbriar"). Greenbriar is pleased to announce that it has engaged, subject to TSXV approval, Ascenta Finance Corp., for the sole purpose of exploring M&A transaction opportunities with existing public companies regarding the optimization of our four operating divisions. Specific transactions being contemplated are; the creation of a new public company to dividend out the Montalva Solar Project as a pure play renewable energy producer; the creation of a public company for the other three business segments; or the acquisition or merger of Greenbriar with other similar public companies in at least one of the four business segments. The remuneration is 30,000 shares per quarter for a period of 12 months. The objective is to maximize shareholder value given the anticipated success and completion of all four segments. Ascenta Finance Corp. was the original Investment Banker of Greenbriar's predecessor, Western Wind Energy Corp., and was instrumental in providing over $40 Million of public equity support and a deep engagement of institutional shareholders.

"Because of our prior relationship with Jeff and Western Wind, we are thrilled to be engaged by Greenbriar and working with Jeff once again," said Marshall Farris, President of Ascenta Finance. "Jeff and his team have an industry-recognized track record of creating significant shareholder value in the renewable energy space. We are excited to have the opportunity to leverage the Company's experience, expertise and the diversification of Greenbriar's assets to maximize investment returns for all stakeholders."

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

A leading developer of renewable energy, sustainable real estate, real estate blockchain, and smart energy products. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

