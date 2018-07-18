VFS Global Opens First Visa Application Centre for Republic of Sudan in Riyadh, KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the opening of it's first-ever visa application centre in the world in Riyadh in partnership with VFS Global on 15 July 2018.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719403/Sudan_VAC_in_KSA.jpg )

Apart from visa processing, VFS Global will also offer legalisation services at the new Sudan Visa Application Centre.

Opening the new centre officially, the Ambassador of the Republic ofSudan to Saudi Arabia, H.E.Mr. Abdulbasit Badawi Al-Sanousi said: "This is the first time ever Sudan has joined hands with a third party to outsource visa processing . Indeed, we are glad to partner with VFS Global acclaimed for its outsourced visa processing expertise across the world. For us, the Riyadh visa application centre is thefirst and we would look forward to opening many more such centres across the world."

The new centre in Riyadh is located on the 4th Floor, Al Yamama Centre, Al Murabia, King Fahad Road, Amr Ibn Al As Street. Queries and appointment requests can be directed to the call centre on 920001643 or for more information applicants can access the website via info.sudanksa@vfshelpline.com.

Also commenting, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO for Middle East, South Asia & China, VFS Global, said: "Sudan is one of our newest client governments and represents yet another milestone in the growth of VFS Global which now serves 60 governments,offering our expertise in visa processing services across our centers, globally. The Sudan visa application centre will offer a new and fresh experience to applicants with greater comfort and convenience."

Managed by professionals trained to provide secure and time-efficient services, the new centre comes with automated queue governance for smooth flow of applicants, a dedicated website for end-to-end information and a range of optional services including a Premium Lounge and door-step delivery of processed passports.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 2675 Application Centres, operations in 139 countries across five continents and over 175 million applications processed as on

30 June 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 60 client governments. For more information, please visit http://www.vfsglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Sukanya Chakraborty

SukanyaC@vfsglobal.com

