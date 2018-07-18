

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), an inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit increased 1 percent to 296 million Swiss francs from last year's 293 million francs. Basic earnings per share were 36.01 francs, down 1.6 percent from 36.58 francs last year.



Adjusted operating income grew 9.2% on a constant currency basis to 481 million francs. Adjusted operating income margin improved to 14.6% from 14.2 percent last year.



Total revenue increased by 6.5% on a constant currency basis to 3.3 billion francs. Revenues grew 5.6% organically.



The company noted that strong organic growth was achieved across the entire business portfolio, as the firm continues to build its offering to customers.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation.



