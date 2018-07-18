

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income on IFRS basis climbed to 622.6 million euros from last year's 475.6 million euros.



Net income based on US GAAP was 584 million euros, compared to 466.3 million euros last year.



Total net sales grew to 2.74 billion euros from last year's 2.10 billion euros. Net system sales improved to 2.09 billion euros from last year's 1.38 billion euros.



Gross margin was 43.3 percent.



ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said, 'Our second quarter sales were above expectations including higher than forecasted EUV sales. Gross margin was slightly above our guidance, reflecting the strength of our DUV and Applications business and progress in EUV profitability.'



Looking ahead, for the third-quarter of 2018, ASML expects net sales between 2.7 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros, and a gross margin between 47 percent and 48 percent.



Further, after an excellent first half of 2018, the company said it expects the second half to be stronger, with improved profitability and continued growth from Q3 to Q4.



