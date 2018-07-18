sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,99 Euro		+1,28
+3,07 %
WKN: A2GS40 ISIN: DE000A2GS401 Ticker-Symbol: SOW 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,90
44,30
08:46
43,91
44,20
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTWARE AG
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTWARE AG42,99+3,07 %