

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its non-IFRS net income for the second-quarter increased to 42.2 million euros from 40.2 million euros last year. Non-IFRS Earnings per share grew to 0.57 euros from 0.54 euros in the prior year.



The company's EBIT was 52.2 million euros compared to 48.1 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenue declined to 205.7 million euros from last year's 207.4 million euros. This was a rise of 4 percent at constant currency. The growth was due primarily to the strong performance of Group license revenue, which increased 17 percent at constant currency to 53.5 million euros.



Software AG has confirmed its outlook from April 13, 2018 for fiscal 2018. It continues to anticipate an operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) between 30.0 and 32.0 percent for the 2018 fiscal year. Digital Business Platform (DBP) excl. Cloud & IoT revenue is expected to increase between 3 and 7 percent at constant currency. DBP Cloud & IoT revenue is expected to increase between 100 and 135 percent. The revenue target for the Adabas & Natural database business line remains unchanged between -6 and -2 percent (at constant currency). The company assumes earnings per share, non-IFRS, will grow between 5 and 15 percent.



