

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) reported that its second-quarter net income surged to $7.77 billion from last year's $1.98 billion. Earnings per share grew to $3.34 from $0.84 last year.



The latest quarter's results include a net gain of $5.7 billion from the sale of the company's stake in the GSK consumer healthcare joint venture.



Core net income was $3.01 billion or $1.29 per share, compared to $2.87 billion or $1.22 per share a year ago. Growth in core operating income was partly offset by the discontinuation of core income from the GSK consumer healthcare joint venture.



Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to $13.16 billion from $12.24 billion last year. Net sales rose 5 percent in constant currencies.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.27 per share on sales of $12.94 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Novartis reaffirmed its outlook for Group net sales to grow low to mid-single digit and group core operating income to grow mid to high-single digit, both at constant currency rates.



Reflecting the first half performance, the company revised its sales guidance for Alcon upwards to mid-single digit growth, while Sandoz is revised downwards to low-single digit decline.



