- Altice France priced €1.0 billion and $1.75 billion of new Senior Secured Notes maturing in February 2027

- Maturity of debt refinanced extended by 4.72 years

Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB) announces that it has successfully priced and allocated for its Altice France SA ("Altice France") credit pool €1.0 billion and $1.75 billion of new 8.5-year Senior Secured Notes, upsized from the original offering of €650 million and $1.25 billion at launch following excess demand. The new €1.0 billion and $1.75 billion Senior Secured Notes will have a coupon of 5.875% and 8.125% respectively. The proceeds from this transaction, in conjunction with the proceeds raised through the $2.5 billion of new Term Loans priced earlier this month, will be used by Altice France to redeem in full its $4.0 billion May 2022 6.0% Senior Secured Notes and €1.0 billion May 2022 5.375% Senior Secured Notes.

Following the consummation of this refinancing, and pro forma for the $2.5 billion of new 8-year Term Loans priced earlier this month, the average maturity of Altice France's capital structure has been extended from 6.4 to 7.5 years and the weighted average cost of Altice France's debt is 5.0%. This refinancing activity again strengthens Altice's liquidity profile. The average debt maturity of Altice Europe is now 6.6 years (from 6.1 years) and the weighted average cost of debt 5.7%.

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717006028/en/

Contacts:

Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe

Coralie Durbec, +41 79 913 0429

coralie.durbec@altice.net

or

Head of Communications Altice Europe

Arthur Dreyfuss, +41 79 946 4931

arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net