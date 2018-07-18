Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Pharnext Pharnext Announces Issuance of New Composition of Matter Patents Covering First-in-Class PLEODRUG PXT3003 and PXT864 18-Jul-2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Pharnext Announces Issuance of New Composition of Matter Patents Covering First-in-Class PLEODRUG PXT3003 and PXT864 · Expands foundational patent protection for Pharnext's innovative drug combinations as new products · Two first-in-class PLEODRUG products were developed using Pharnext's R&D platform, PLEOTHERAPY PARIS, France, 7:30 am, July 18 2018 (CEST) - Pharnext SA [1] (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced the issuance of composition of matter patents, securing protection as new entities, for two PLEODRUG products, PXT3003 and PXT864. "These issued patents confirm the recognition by the patent offices of Pharnext's innovative drug combinations - or PLEODRUG - as new products," said Prof. Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Pharnext's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The patents contribute to the strength of Pharnext's long-term intellectual property portfolio coverage for PXT3003 and PXT864, which are already well advanced in development." The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) issued a composition of matter patent (No. CA2763495) for PXT3003, which expires in 2030. This patent provides protection for PXT3003 per se, not limited to any therapeutic application, and protects its use in the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A). The European Patent Office issued a composition of matter patent (No. EP2796132) for PXT864, which expires in 2032. This patent provides protection for PXT864 per se, and is not limited to any therapeutic application. The issuance of these Canadian and European patents further contributes to Pharnext's robust intellectual property portfolio covering PXT3003 and PXT864. Similar composition of matter patents have been granted in the U.S., Europe and Japan for PXT3003, and in the U.S. and Japan for PXT864. These patents further confirm Pharnext's innovative drug developments are covered by the same level of robust protection as traditional new chemical entities. In total, Pharnext's research and development platform has produced a patent portfolio comprising over 540 issued patents covering key pharmaceutical markets. About Pharnext Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The results of this trial are expected by October 2018. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics and is supported by a world-class scientific team. Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). For more information, visit http://www.pharnext.com/ [1] CONTACTS: Pharnext François Chamoun Legal Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 Financial Investor Relations Investor Relations (Europe) Communication (U.S.) (France) MC Services AG Stern Investor Actifin Relations, Inc. Anne Hennecke Stéphane Ruiz Matthew Shinseki anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu sruiz@actifin.fr matthew@sternir.com +49 211 529252 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 15 +1 212 362 1200 Media Relations Media Relations (U.S.) (Europe) RooneyPartners Ulysse Communication Kate L. Barrette Bruno Arabian kbarrette@rooneyco.com barabian [2]@ulysse-communica tion.com +1 212 223 0561 +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: VA Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YEPEAYCOFG [3] 705501 18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb3681285800d269b63272738266ab82&application_id=705501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:pharnext@alizerp.com 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=91d14939fcfe8a1654f00b60eec21595&application_id=705501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

