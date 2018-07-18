KELLER GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

18July 2018

Keller Group plc("Keller" or "the Group"):Board and Executive Committee changes

Keller today announces that James Hind, currently Keller's Group Finance Director, will succeed John Rubright as Divisional President, North America, with effect from 20 August 2018. James will be succeeded by Michael Speakman.

Keller North America

Keller North America is the Group's largest and most profitable division, accounting for nearly half of group revenues, and is the clear market leader in the region. To drive continued growth, enhance organisational capability and accelerate collaboration, we are announcing the following leadership changes:

James Hind, currently Keller's Group Finance Director, will succeed John Rubright as Divisional President, North America, with effect from 20 August 2018. James will remain a member of Keller's Board and Executive Committee and will relocate to North America.

Eric Drooff, currently President of Hayward Baker, Keller's largest North American business unit, will in addition assume the new role of Chief Operating Officer, North America, reporting to James. Eric will also become a member of Keller's Executive Committee.

Chief Financial Officer

Michael Speakman will be appointed Chief Financial Officer with effect from 20 August 2018 and become a member of Keller's Board and Executive Committee.

Michael is a highly experienced listed company Chief Financial Officer who brings significant global finance knowledge obtained in blue-chip engineering groups. Michael was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Cape plc, a leading international provider of industrial services, employing some 20,000 people. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Expro Plc, a leading oilfield services company operating across 50 countries, having had progressively senior finance positions with Smiths Group Plc and TI Group Plc. He holds a BSc in Manufacturing Engineering and Management and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

As previously announced, Keller will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on 30 July 2018.

Alain Michaelis, Chief Executive Officer, says:



"Throughout his 15 years as Group Finance Director, James has been closely involved in our North American business success and I am confident he and Eric will form an excellent team that will further strengthen our position in this key market.

I thank John for his leadership of the division in the last five years, growing our product capabilities through the acquisitions of Bencor and Moretrench, and further developing our existing businesses.

Michael brings a wealth of global experience gained at listed global engineering companies and a great set of complementary skills and capability that will serve the company well in the years ahead."

Regulatory information

The financial arrangements relating to James' new role and Michael's appointment, which will adhere to the rules of all relevant incentive schemes and be within the Remuneration Policy, will be reported in the Directors' Remuneration Report for 2018.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

