WKN: 710526 ISIN: GB0033646281 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
18.07.2018 | 08:04
PR Newswire

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Repayment of Loan Notes

PR Newswire

London, July 17

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

18 July 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Repayment of Loan Notes

Tri-Star announces that, following the raising of £13m through a placing of new shares as announced on 25 June 2018, it has made an early repayment of $2.6m of secured loan notes held by funds under the discretionary management of Odey Asset Management LLP "Loan Notes". The outstanding balance of the Loan Notes has now been reduced to $1.3m. The remainder of the Loan Notes are due to mature on the 30 June 2019 but may be repaid earlier at the Company's option.

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plcTel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291
Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive OfficerEmail: ceo@tri-starresources.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and broker)Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

