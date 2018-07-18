Tri-Star Resources Plc - Repayment of Loan Notes
PR Newswire
London, July 17
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement
18 July 2018
Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")
Repayment of Loan Notes
Tri-Star announces that, following the raising of £13m through a placing of new shares as announced on 25 June 2018, it has made an early repayment of $2.6m of secured loan notes held by funds under the discretionary management of Odey Asset Management LLP "Loan Notes". The outstanding balance of the Loan Notes has now been reduced to $1.3m. The remainder of the Loan Notes are due to mature on the 30 June 2019 but may be repaid earlier at the Company's option.
Enquiries:
|Tri-Star Resources plc
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291
|Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer
|Email: ceo@tri-starresources.com
|SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and broker)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating