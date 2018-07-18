Tri-Star Resources Plc - Repayment of Loan Notes

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

18 July 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Repayment of Loan Notes

Tri-Star announces that, following the raising of £13m through a placing of new shares as announced on 25 June 2018, it has made an early repayment of $2.6m of secured loan notes held by funds under the discretionary management of Odey Asset Management LLP "Loan Notes". The outstanding balance of the Loan Notes has now been reduced to $1.3m. The remainder of the Loan Notes are due to mature on the 30 June 2019 but may be repaid earlier at the Company's option.

