Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 17
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/07/2018) of £202.52m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/07/2018) of £202.52m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,502.42p
|8,092,887
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2483.69p
|Income share price
|2300.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.09)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 16/07/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|13.74
|2
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|11.40
|3
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.22
|4
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.18
|5
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.63
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.93
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.06
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.04
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.30
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.15
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.77
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.64
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.96
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.57
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.14
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.83
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.62
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.61
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.45
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.37
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.36
|23
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.34
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00