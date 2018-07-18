Jumio Corp.: Double Win for Jumio and Monzo at the UK Digital Awards 2018

FinTech duo recognised for exceptional user experience during the account onboarding process

LONDON, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio and Monzo have been recognised for their outstanding user experience, taking home two Gold awards at the UK Digital Experience Awards 2018 (https://d-x-a.co.uk/winners-2018). The teams were awarded the prizes in the "Financial Services: Best User Experience" and "Best Online User Experience B2C - Best Digital Customer Journey" categories at the ceremony on Thursday, 12th July at Park Plaza Riverbank in London.

Monzo and Jumio, who have worked together since May 2017, were recognised for providing an intuitive, easy-to-understand onboarding mobile experience to customers of the challenger bank. Jumio (https://www.jumio.com/), a Palo Alto-based online identity verification provider, worked closely with Monzo, a London-based challenger bank, to craft a streamlined account onboarding experience via Monzo's mobile app to help fulfill its core onboarding requirements:

Faster: Rapidly verify users within the mobile experience in minutes.

Rapidly verify users within the mobile experience in minutes. More Conversions: Significantly reduce abandonment during online account setup.

Significantly reduce abandonment during online account setup. Global Coverage: Scale solution to accommodate Monzo's hyper growth and scale across new and emerging geographies.

Scale solution to accommodate Monzo's hyper growth and scale across new and emerging geographies. Compliance: Meet and exceed the compliance regulations, including AML, KYC, and GDPR.

Meet and exceed the compliance regulations, including AML, KYC, and GDPR. Manual Reviews: Dramatically reduce the amount of manual reviews performed by Monzo staff.

The winners in each category were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of business professionals from across the UK. The awards are proud to be partnered with Usability 24/7 and Giant iTab, along with media partner the Customer Experience Magazine. This cutting-edge awards programme aims to recognise and reward innovative digital initiatives that develop and support the customer experience. The awards finals provide a valuable platform for sharing best practice and promoting continuous improvement, learning, and personal development.

"All too often, companies roll out identity verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/identity-verification/) solutions without carefully considering the user experience," said Jumio's CEO, Stephen Stuut. "We are absolutely delighted with these recent award wins because they reflect the huge strides we've made in improving the customer experience over the past 12 months. While I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished, I would also like to thank Monzo (https://www.jumio.com/app/uploads/2018/06/jumio-monzo-case-study.pdf) for the key role they played in streamlining and simplifying the onboarding process that has helped reduce abandonment rates and increase new customer conversions."

Congratulating the finalists, Neil Skehel, CEO of Awards International, said: "We are truly inspired by the outstanding digital talent showcased once again at the UK Digital Experience Awards. This year we have seen many outstanding initiatives which are breaking the mould and creating a digital customer experience journey that is truly supportive and engaging. This amazing event was supported by our partners and judges and gave us the opportunity to acknowledge forward-thinking companies and celebrate with these incredible finalists."

Visit: this link (https://d-x-a.co.uk/winners-2018) for the full list of awards winners.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning, and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 120 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

About Monzo

At Monzo, we're building a new kind of bank. One that lives on your smartphone and built for the way you live today. A bank that lives on your smartphone and built for the way you live today. By solving your problems, treating you fairly and being totally transparent, we believe we can make banking better. Since we started we've been busy building the best current account in the world. We now have more than 800,000 customers using our debit cards to manage their money and spend around the world. Learn more at www.monzo.com (http://www.monzo.com/).

