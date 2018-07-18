CRH PLC: CRH announces divestment of Benelux DIY business

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / CRH plc, (NYSE: CRH) the global building materials group, announces that it has completed the divestment of its DIY business in the Netherlands and Belgium, together with certain related property assets, to Intergamma, the Dutch DIY franchise organisation, and a U.S. real estate investor for a total consideration of €510 million.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold Chief Executive Senan Murphy Finance Director Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc