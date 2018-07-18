sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,33 Euro		-0,28
-0,91 %
WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURO STOXX 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,30
30,585
08:49
30,23
30,51
08:49
18.07.2018 | 08:08
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CRH PLC: CRH announces divestment of Benelux DIY business

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2018 / CRH plc, (NYSE: CRH) the global building materials group, announces that it has completed the divestment of its DIY business in the Netherlands and Belgium, together with certain related property assets, to Intergamma, the Dutch DIY franchise organisation, and a U.S. real estate investor for a total consideration of €510 million.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Senan Murphy

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE