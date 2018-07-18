

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) announced, overall, the Group has made a good start to the financial year and there has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook. The Board continues to expect that the Group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance.



Severn Trent said it is on track with the 100 million pounds reinvestment announced in May. The Group noted that its business plan for AMP7 is progressing well and it is confident to present a plan in September which balances the needs of all stakeholders for the next regulatory period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX