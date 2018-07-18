

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) reported that the group has continued to perform well across all divisions during the 11 months to 30 June 2018, consistent with its third-quarter trading update. Close Brothers continues to expect a good result for the full year, in line with market expectations.



As of 30 June 2018, Managed assets increased 14% to 10.2 billion pounds, and total client assets grew 8% to 12.0 billion pounds. The Group said bad debts remained low across all businesses, with no significant change to the bad debt ratio on the first half. The net interest margin remained broadly consistent with the last financial year at 8.0%.



Close Brothers will be releasing its results for the full year ending 31 July 2018 on 25 September 2018.



