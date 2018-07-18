sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,973 Euro		+0,003
+0,13 %
WKN: A0LC38 ISIN: GB00B1FW5029 Ticker-Symbol: H3M 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,992
2,05
10:30
1,995
2,045
10:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC1,973+0,13 %