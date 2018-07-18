

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc. (HOC.L) said that it delivered a new record half of attributable production with 268,237 gold equivalent ounces or 19.9 million silver equivalent ounces primarily driven by significant increases at Inmaculada and Pallancata, as well as another robust result from the 51% owned San Jose mine.



The company reiterated that its all-in sustaining cost for 2018 is on track to be $960-$990 per gold equivalent ounce, $13.0-13.4 per silver equivalent ounce.



The company said it is firmly on track to meet its production target for the year of 514,000 gold equivalent ounces, 38 million silver equivalent ounces, within it guided cost levels.



Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said, 'We have also continued to see exciting results from our ambitious brownfield exploration plan. In particular, drilling at Inmaculada is expected to add substantial resources close to the current mining infrastructure whilst the programme at Arcata has also made good progress.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX