

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-million dollar sub-systems contract for MA700 Aircraft with XAC, a Chinese aircraft manufacturer and developer of large and medium sized airplanes.



The sub-systems contract covers the life of the MA700 Aircraft Programme, a twin engine medium-range turboprop aircraft.



Meggitt will supply Fire Detection and Suppression System, high performance Engine Bleed Air Leak Detection or BALD system, custom designed Air Cooled Oil Cooler or ACOC and integrated Secondary Flight Display or iSFD systems on the MA700 airplane.



Separately, Meggitt announced that it has been awarded a contract with Textron Aviation, a Textron Inc (TXT) company, to develop a wireless system that can check tire pressures on a business jet in just a few seconds, replacing the need for a manual gauge.



Meggitt's wireless systems are now flying in over 1,500 aircraft.



