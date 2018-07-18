

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its Group sales in the first quarter grew by 1.7% compared to the prior year. The Group's expectations for progress in its key priorities in the full year remains unchanged, and is weighted to the second half of the year.



Gavin Darby, CEO, said: 'We are pleased to report another quarter of growth, with sales up 1.7% compared to last year. Our biggest brand, Mr Kipling, led the charge with an excellent performance on the back of its recent brand relaunch with sales up 14% in the UK. Over the last six months, we have delivered sales growth of 4.5% which goes to show that our strategy of product innovation and working closely with our strategic partnerships is delivering results. With further exciting innovation across our branded portfolio to come in the months ahead, our expectations for progress in the year remain unchanged.'



The Group noted that it has successfully completed the second phase of the consolidation of its warehousing and distribution operations into one central location during the quarter. The facility in Tamworth, Warwickshire, is expected to complete the third and final phase of the project in the second quarter of the year.



