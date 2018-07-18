

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) reported that the Group has successfully returned to growth with revenue for the 11 months ended 30 June up 3%, on an underlying basis, reflecting the anticipated acceleration of the Group's growth rate in the second half, with good performances from John Crane, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The Group, with the exception of Smiths Medical, is expected to deliver a full year performance in line with expectations.



Smiths Group expects fiscal 2019 to be another year of progress. The Group remains confident that over the medium term it will achieve sustainable organic revenue growth above its chosen markets.



Smiths' annual results announcement for the year ending 31 July 2018 will be released on 21 September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX