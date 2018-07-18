

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company BTG plc (BTG.L) said that trading since 1 April 2018 is in line with its expectations and reiterated its guidance for the full year.



In a trading update ahead of today's Annual General Meeting, BTG said it is well on its way in transforming the company into a product sales business with diverse and sustainable revenue streams. The company added that it is also pleased about the progress it has made in implementing its Interventional Medicine leadership strategy.



BTG noted that in Oncology, TheraSphere revenues grew in all geographies and another record number of patients were treated in the three months to June 2018.



In Vascular, a good performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected the continued growth of EKOS as a treatment for pulmonary embolism or PE in the US. The segment's European expansion is continuing and a direct sales team has been established in Germany.



In other Interventional Medicines, orders and reorders of Varithena have continued to build month-on-month following the introduction of new CPT reimbursement codes in the U.S. in January 2018.



Further, BTG noted that the Pharmaceuticals product portfolio made a very good start to the year, benefiting from CroFab orders at the start of the new bite season. The timing of DigiFab expiry orders and the continued worldwide growth of Voraxaze also had a positive impact on sales, according to the company.



