Norsk Titanium (Norsk), the world's first FAA-approved supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components, announced another major milestone in qualified production. Norsk's Plattsburgh Development and Qualification Center (PDQC) site was officially added to the Spirit AeroSystems Approved Suppliers List (ASL) in anticipation of the start of qualified production later this year. Partnered with the recent announcements of PDQC being added to the Boeing's Qualified Producer's List (QPL) list and its certification under AS9100D, this new qualification is key to furthering the availability of Norsk's disruptive technology in the aerospace market. Spirit AeroSystems is the world's largest independent aerostructures manufacturer.

"These significant achievements have been made possible by the foresight and commitment made to Norsk by the State of New York and Empire State Development. We are extremely proud of our PDQC quality and operations teams and appreciate the continued confidence our customers have demonstrated in Norsk by granting these qualifications," said Norsk's Chief Operating Officer Tamara Morytko.

PDQC, which currently houses nine of Norsk's proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) titanium printing machines, is the product of the partnership between Norsk and the State of New York, and Norsk's continued advancement of the RPD technology that originated in Norway. The Norsk's Norwegian facility, the Engineering and Technology Center, continues to operate qualified and approved RPD Machines. PDQC will produce aerospace components for Boeing, Spirit, and other aerospace manufacturers.

"Norsk continues to move strongly forward, changing the future of aerospace manufacturing and solidifying Plattsburgh, New York as an important new center for global transportation equipment and aerospace production," states Garry Douglas, President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "We are pleased to once again be at Farnborough with our Norsk partners to tell the exciting story that's unfolding at Plattsburgh. Onward and upward!"

While titanium 3D printing has grown over the years, Norsk has developed breakthrough technology that takes it to the next level. Norsk's proprietary RPD process uses titanium wire with plasma torches to print titanium structural components on an industrial scale. RPD has demonstrated it can be used to produce large structural parts weighing over 100 lbs. RPD is also 50-100 times faster than powder-based systems and uses 25-50% less titanium than incumbent forging processes. This technology is applicable to aviation, space, transportation, oil gas, and maritime.

Norsk will have a display of its RPD technology at the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow 2018, Hall 4, Booth 41430, July 16-20. For more information, visit norsktitanium.com.

Norsk Titanium AS is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. Norsk's RPD technology delivers the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium components. Resulting in substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com

