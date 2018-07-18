Cryptocurrency-based Company Change Launches Bitcoin App With No Trading Fees

TALLINN, Estonia, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Change, a Singaporean-founded company based in Estonia has launched a mobile application for buying and converting between different virtual assets with zero commission fees.

As cryptocurrencies become mainstream, consumers look for options to add the novelty asset class to their portfolios. Unfortunately, this is often an expensive endeavor, as most cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges charge buying fees that can go up to 5%.

The app currently supports Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Litecoin, and Tether, and is available for iOS and Android, to residents of the European Economic Area, under the name of "Change Wallet".

According to a survey by ING launched in June, two in three individuals in Europe have heard of cryptocurrencies. Although only 9% of Europeans own cryptocurrencies, 25% plan on owning some in the future.

On a live interview with BBC World News, Change's CEO Kristjan Kangro has said cryptocurrencies will soon be used just as much as traditional currencies by the masses when paying for good and services.

"I'm backing this project because I think it's got an extremely great future, and I see that Change is going to have challenges going forward. I have no doubt that this business is going to thrive and grow globally over the coming years." - Roger Crook, former CEO of DHL Global Forwarding.



Change has several new product releases slated for roll out in 2018, including a subscription plan for advanced users.

Change is a mobile first cryptocurrency finance platform in Europe. Following one of Asia's largest ever crowdfunded raises, Change now allows customers to buy and convert cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Ripple with zero fees.