GridGain Systems: GridGain Continues In-Memory Computing Industry Leadership in 2018

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced continuing strong momentum for the first half of 2018. Key achievements during the first half of the year included more new customer wins in the first half of 2018 than in all of 2017, launching major new products including GridGain Professional Edition 2.4 and GridGain Cloud, winning several top industry accolades, and driving continued growth of the popular In-Memory Computing Summit in Europe.

Growth

New customer acquisition surged during the first half of 2018 with the company acquiring 40 percent more new customers than were signed in all of 2017. New customers acquired in 2018 include leading companies in financial services, transportation, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government, adtech and more.

The company continued its worldwide expansion, opening a sales office in China and doubling its sales team in Europe.

Product Innovation

GridGain unveiled GridGain Professional Edition 2.4 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgainr-professional-edition-24-introduces-integrated-machine), a significant product update that introduced a new Continuous Learning Framework to the company's in-memory computing platform. The Continuous Learning Framework includes machine learning and a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network that enable companies to run machine and deep learning algorithms against their petabyte-scale operational datasets in real-time. GridGain also enhanced its native Apache Spark integration to include storage and management of Spark DataFrames.

GridGain announced the beta release of GridGain Cloud. GridGain Cloud is the only in-memory cache-as-a-service that allows users to rapidly deploy a distributed in-memory cache and access it using ANSI-99 SQL, key-value or REST APIs. The result is in-memory computing performance in the cloud, which can be deployed in minutes and massively scaled out. A free trial of the GridGain Cloud beta is available by visiting https://cloud.gridgain.com/ (https://cloud.gridgain.com/)

Awards

GridGain received Bronze Stevie Awards in the categories Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium (http://stevieawards.com/aba/2018-company-organization-award-winners) and New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Other (http://stevieawards.com/aba/2018-new-product-awards) for the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform.

GridGain was named to The Silicon Review - 50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2018 (http://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/50-most-valuable-brands-of-the-year-2018/).

GridGain was included on The insideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List for Q2 2018 (https://insidebigdata.com/2018/04/02/insidebigdata-impact-50-list-2-14-2018/).

Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) included GridGain in its annual DBTA 100 list of the Companies That Matter Most in Data (http://www.dbta.com/Editorial/Trends-and-Applications/DBTA-100-2018---The-Companies-That-Matter-Most-in-Data-125271.aspx).

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

GridGain founded and produces the world's leading in-memory computing conferences. The second annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe took place June 25-26, 2018 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 300 registrants from 22 countries heard speakers from ING, FSB Technology, 451 Research, CG Consultancy, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain and many more. The speakers explored the key developments and trends related to in-memory computing, discussed the challenges and successes they experienced when accelerating their data-intensive applications, offered practical advice on in-memory computing deployment strategies, and described how in-memory computing is helping drive digital transformation.

The fourth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America (https://www.imcsummit.org/2018/us/) will take place October 2-3, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport.

GridGain hosted a variety of webinars and workshops worldwide, participated in several industry conferences, and organized or attended dozens of local meetups - all as part of its ongoing commitment to helping businesses understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scale requirements of modern, data-intensive applications.

Quote

"GridGain is rapidly emerging as a leading software platform for enabling the digital enterprise," said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. "GridGain is also embedded in a growing number of widely-adopted enterprise applications from major software vendors. Combined, GridGain is in use by nearly half of the Fortune 500."

