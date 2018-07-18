Truth CTO Acquires Further Shares in the Group

LONDON, July 18 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Marketing Group plc, ("TMG" or the "Company" or the "Group"), which trades as RYVL, is pleased to announce that Oliver Southgate, Chief Technology Officer of Truth Media Ltd ("Truth"), a subsidiary of the Group, yesterday acquired 273,630 shares in the Company at €0.2055 per share for a total consideration of €56,231.

The shares were acquired from those held in treasury by the Company at the closing market price on 16 July 2018. Following this notification the Company holds 1,253,787 shares in treasury.

Oliver Southgate is a person who discharges managerial responsibilities in the Company (PDMR) and following this notification holds 420,117 shares in the Company.

About RYVL

RYVL is the operating name of The Marketing Group Plc. (https://ryvl.com/)

RYVL is a global network of complementary marketing businesses. It is building a lean and technology centric approach to providing a global marketing solution, fit for the needs of modern brands.

The Marketing Group Plc (Ticker: TMG.ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm www.RYVL.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46-8-5030-15-50, is the Company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

