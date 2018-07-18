Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Enters into Strategic Partnership with Colas Ltd. and Royal Truck & Equipment to Deploy Unmanned Driverless Technology in the United Kingdom for Increased Safety of Roadside Workers

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) has entered into a strategic teaming agreement with Colas Ltd., a leading international contractor specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of roadways, tunnels, and bridges, and Royal Truck & Equipment, a leading truck equipment up-fitter to support nationwide deployment of the Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle (AIPV) in the United Kingdom, an unmanned vehicle system.

The World's first AIPV was deployed by the Kratos/Colas/Royal team in the United Kingdom in August 2017 and was immediately recognized as a game-changing innovation to increase safety for workers on roadway operations. The AIPV uses driverless technology, developed by Kratos for national security related applications, to increase safety in the roadside construction operations by eliminating the need for a human to drive a required safety vehicle, called an Impact Protection Vehicle (IPV). A conventional IPV is designed as a mobile crash barrier to protect workers and equipment in the work zone. The Kratos system converts the IPV into a driverless AIPV, removing the driver from the dangerous task of driving a vehicle designed to be crashed into by vehicles as large as cargo transport trucks or lorries.

This formal alliance is an important step in facilitating efforts to move toward nationwide UK deployment of the AIPV as standard equipment to support road construction operations. The team will ensure that the AIPV aligns with in-country regulations and will contribute to the promotion of the system to ensure that stakeholders are aware of the critical importance of this innovative safety system.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos USD, said, "Colas and Royal are both leaders in their industries with Colas being a world leader in Road Construction/Maintenance and Royal Trucking a leading provider of IPVs. Kratos USD is a world leader in unmanned control systems. We are collectively committed to making the roadway work zone a safer environment for workers. By utilizing our unmanned systems technology integrated with Royal's IPVs, and leveraging Colas' experience in roadway operations, greatly improved safety can be achieved through this strategic partnership and the systems we will provide. We are extremely proud that the AIPV is being used for highway safety in the UK. We fully expect that this unmanned technology we have developed and deployed will be able to save lives in the UK, the USA, and in many locations as we expand throughout the world."

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems. For more information go to www.kratosdefense.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TsFhj6VGcLZmx9X0hQCrNthEsnE7mH0lt7NNGY9yHHK4UiGK98XDYqzP3KODdK3e5GTosiclt8SfLFFopZmTUpP0YKykgkzV4iewnrfqY08=).

