The "Europe Airless Packaging Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Airless Packaging Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The growth in these regions is due to technological advancements, and growing demand for recyclable high-end products. Consumers in the European region are highly inclined towards green products, over recyclable products. Additionally, government regulations and legislations pertaining to reducing pollutants and growing awareness about eco-friendly products is expected to contribute to the market growth.

However, high production cost associated with the airless packaging products is expected to be a threat to the market growth.

Based on Packaging Type, the Airless Packaging market segments the market into Bottles Jars, Bags Pouches, Tubes, and Others.

Based on Material Type, the market report segments the market into Plastics, Glass, and Others.

Based on End-User, the Airless Packaging market segments the market into Personal Care, Healthcare, Home Care, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Airless Packaging market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

