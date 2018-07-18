First '4DX with ScreenX' in Europe Opens in France with Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man and The Wasp'

'4DX with ScreenX' Theatre Opening in Paris via Partnership with Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont on July 18th

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading 4D company, is opening the first European '4DX with ScreenX' theatre through a partnership with Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp in the '4DX with ScreenX' format will debut in Paris, today, July 18th at the exhibitor's Pathé Beaugrenelle theatre.

The first European '4DX with ScreenX' site is at Beaugrenelle shopping mall in Paris. The state-of-the-art Pathé Beaugrenelle theatre, part of the Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, the leading theatrical exhibition company in France, the Switzerland and Netherlands, is located in the center of Paris in the 15th arrondissement on the banks of the Seine River and near the Eiffel Tower.

Since the first opening in South Korea last July, the movies released in '4DX with ScreenX' have recorded greater box office numbers than the 2D format, and have seen an overall occupancy rate of 40%.

"This is an incredible benchmark for our company to be launching the first European '4DX with ScreenX' site in one of the most iconic cities -- Paris, France, with such great collaborators as Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont and Walt Disney Studios," said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Movie-goers around the globe won't have long to wait for this movie experience as we are committed to a rapid expansion that will bring this cutting-edge format to consumers around the world."

"Our business has been built on providing the best movie experience to movie-goers. Our decision to launch '4DX with ScreenX' forms an integral part of our innovation and upgrading strategy, by which we aim to offer movie-goers an increasingly intense and immersive cinema experience," said Martine Odillard, Chairman of Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont.

On the same day, Pathe La Villette in Paris will open a ScreenX theatre. With this opening, La Villette will be the first of Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont's site to install a ScreenX theatre.

Last December CJ 4DPLEX and Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont announced an expanded partnership through which they will collectively open at least 50 4DX locations in Europe by 2020.

What is '4DX with ScreenX'?

'4DX with ScreenX' eliminates the boundaries between movie viewing behavior and the format. Moviegoers were always at the crossroads in selecting which format they should choose to enjoy a movie with. '4DX with ScreenX' created a whole new experience value to fulfill their desire to watch a movie on an even wider 270-degree panoramic screen and get an even more dynamic movie-viewing experience at the same time.

Combining the two, '4DX with ScreenX' creates a remarkable, one-of-a-kind experience and a natural convergence of two technologies that are rapidly spreading around the world and growing in popularity.

About Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont

Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont are leaders of exhibition theatre in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, It is also present in Belgium. At the end of 2017, Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont operated 111 movie theatres totaling 1,091 screens, 66,2 million admissions and 760 million Euros in revenue.

Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont strategy of upgrading and modernizing is based on an active policy of creation, reconstruction, and renovation, constant innovation with the latest technologies, new and adapted services and an optimized viewer experience, at the cinema and online. Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont is owned by Pathe, one of the biggest film producers in Europe and a major player in film distribution.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes "Ant-Man and The Wasp," a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.



Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. "Ant-Man and The Wasp" opened in U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

