sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,56 Euro		+0,11
+0,47 %
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORION OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,905
25,955
12:09
25,89
25,94
12:09
18.07.2018 | 10:05
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2019

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JULY 2018 at 11.00 EEST

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2019

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Wednesday, 6 February 2019.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2019 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2019
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2019
Interim Report January-September 2019 		Thursday, 25 April 2019
Wednesday, 17 July 2019
Wednesday, 23 October 2019

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2018 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2019.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 in Helsinki.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors (http://www.orion.fi/investors) promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager
tel. +358 50 966 2319

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,034 million and the company had about 3,200 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)