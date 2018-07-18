Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2019

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JULY 2018 at 11.00 EEST



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2019



Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Wednesday, 6 February 2019.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2019 are as follows:



Interim Report January-March 2019

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2019

Interim Report January-September 2019 Thursday, 25 April 2019

Wednesday, 17 July 2019

Wednesday, 23 October 2019

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2018 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2019.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 in Helsinki.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors (http://www.orion.fi/investors) promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager

tel. +358 50 966 2319

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,034 million and the company had about 3,200 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

