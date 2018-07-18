

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth eased in May to the weakest level in six months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 4.6 percent year-over-year in May, well below the 8.2 percent spike in April.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of growth since November last year, when sale had risen 3.1 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 7.6 percent yearly in May and non-food sales, except automotive fuel rose by 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent from April, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX