Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change

18 July 2018

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Directorate Changes

Via Developments Plc announces that following a period of poor health, David John Harris, the Company's Director, has stepped down from the role of Director and the Board with immediate effect.

The Board would like to thank David for his role and support to the Company over the past two years.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

