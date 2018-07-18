Via Developments Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 18
18 July 2018
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Directorate Changes
Via Developments Plc announces that following a period of poor health, David John Harris, the Company's Director, has stepped down from the role of Director and the Board with immediate effect.
The Board would like to thank David for his role and support to the Company over the past two years.
Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA