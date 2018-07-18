The "Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market are growing patients' pool with heart failures and shortage of heart donors. Additionally, the technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) are devices that add to the market growth.

Nevertheless, these devices are costly, and also have risks such as blood clots and bleeding, which is expected to limit the market growth significantly.

Based on Product, the market report segments the market into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs), and Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs).

Based on Application, the Global Ventricular Assist Devices market segments the market into Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy, and Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy.

Based on Design, the market report segments the market into Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices and Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices.

The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market

4. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product

5. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Application

6. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Abiomed

Berlin Heart GmbH

Cardiac Assist, Inc.

HeartWare International, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Reliant Heart, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, LLC.

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp.

Syncardia System, Inc.

Thoratec Corporation

