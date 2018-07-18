Smiths Detection has been selected by Finnish airport operator, Finavia Corporation, to support the transition to Standard 3 at Helsinki Airport with approved hold baggage screening systems. Included in the contract are eight high-speed, HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners, which combine high resolution X-ray technology, computed tomography (CT) and advanced detection algorithms to increase both security and operational efficiency significantly.

Security, speed and efficiency are critical to the extensive development programme underway at the airport, which will allow the airport to serve 30 million passengers annually and increase baggage handling capacity by 50%. "Any financial investment in upgrading security equipment has to be balanced against operational improvement, particularly when part of a major expansion. Airports need assurance that efficiencies will be gained and systems can be further updated as necessary to detect evolving explosive threats and handle ever higher volumes," commented Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection.

Smiths Detection won the competitive tender based on an effective overall package offering the right combination of technology, technical expertise and service support. The ability to replace the systems gradually with minimum risk or disruption was also a key factor.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has achieved ECAC approval as a Standard 3.1 explosives detection system, the highest defined standard in the EU. With a very fast belt speed and large rectangular tunnel, it offers a continuously high throughput of up to 1,800 bags per hour. Extremely sharp, full colour, high resolution images, as well as a low false alarm rate also support the greater levels of efficiency required by the new regulations.

Three HI-SCAN 100100V-2is systems for screening over-sized baggage are included in the order along with 12 workstations and a MatrixServer with redundancy back-up. In addition, several existing HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will be upgraded. Installation will begin in September 2018 running through to December 2019.

HI-SCAN 10080 XCT key features:

EU/ECAC EDS Standard 3.1 approved

Laboratory certified for high-speed checked baggage screening by the United

States Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Belt speed of 0.5m/sec (98.5ft/min)

High throughput of up to 1800 bags per hour

Large tunnel capable of screening objects 100 x 80 cm (39.4 x 31.5in)

A dual-energy X-ray line scanner with full 3D volumetric Computed Tomography (CT) imaging and reconstruction, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is the next generation high-speed checked baggage explosives detection system (EDS).

With a belt speed of 0.5m/sec (98.5ft/min) and a large 1070 x 810mm (42.1 x 31.9in) rectangular tunnel, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT provides the most economical solution for airport checked baggage screening requirements. This combination of belt speed and tunnel size will provide baggage handling systems the capability to process a throughput of up to 1800 bags/hour with object sizes of up to 1000 x 800 mm (39.4 x 31.5in).

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is designed to integrate easily into newly implemented Hold Baggage System (HBS) configurations or as a replacement for current baggage handling systems.

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

