

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Wednesday amid growth optimism after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered a positive outlook of the U.S. economy and reiterated the Fed's plan for gradual rate increases.



The benchmark DAX was up 92 points or 0.73 percent at 12,753 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Software AG tumbled 3.2 percent. The company confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a 4 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant currencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX