The Europe Data Resiliency Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Growing adoption of data resiliency solutions to ensure data security is the factor driving the segment during the forecast period. Growing cases of cyberattacks and ransomware attacks in the region has further added to the technology adoption herein.

Based on Type, the Data Resiliency market segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution Type includes Data Backup Recovery, Data Archiving E-Discovery, and Disaster Recovery. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Media Entertainment, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Data Resiliency market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Data Resiliency Market

4. Europe Data Resiliency Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Data Resiliency Market by Deployment Type

6. Europe Data Resiliency Market by Vertical

7. Europe Data Resiliency Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Acronis Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Commvault

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Netapp Inc.

Veeam Software

