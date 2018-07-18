Volcom Launches Innovative B2B Sales and Merchandising Solution

Elastic Platform Brings Enhanced Procurement Technology to Volcom Retail Partners

DENVER, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardsports and lifestyle apparel category leader Volcom has implemented Plumriver's Elastic Suite wholesale procurement and B2B digital merchandising platform as part of a major enhancement and overhaul of the company's commercial sales process. Volcom's roll out of the Elastic platform is expected to dramatically improve and streamline the procurement user experience for retailers, create efficiency-driven cost savings and help Volcom establish new relationships with additional retail partners.

"Volcom is making major improvements to our B2B sales and merchandising capability with a focus on creating 360-degree efficiencies, executing best-in-class strategies around our diverse product offering and providing premium service to all our channels of distribution worldwide. In addition, Elastic will help us further the evolution and strengthening of the Volcom brand," said Ryan Immegart, Volcom Chief Marketing Officer. "With Elastic as our B2B ecommerce technology provider, we are implementing the most innovative and feature-rich solution available while enhancing the product procurement process for our retail partners."

The initial Elastic launch includes all Volcom's product lines covering retailers across North America and Europe, with future plans for a complete global rollout of the new technology. Volcom's Elastic platform includes a fully-integrated B2B sales management solution, customized retailer procurement applications, robust commercial sales rep merchandising tools. Volcom also expects to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainability through print reduction and greater operational efficiency.

"Retailers are now demanding from their suppliers the best B2B ecommerce technology and higher levels of integration to streamline their approach to product procurement," said Josh Reddin, Elastic Founder/ PlumRiver Principal. "The Volcom rollout of Elastic helps demonstrate how we are quickly displacing traditional commercial sales processes with more efficient and disruptive solutions."

Through platform standardization and innovative technologies, Elastic helps both manufacturers and retailers achieve efficiency-driven cost savings and sales growth. Cost savings come through streamlined order entry, digital catalogs, print reduction, resource optimization, inventory management, online accounting functionality and product sample reduction. Increased sales revenues come through customized retailer/dealer applications, strategic sales planning, digital merchandising, complex pricing incentive programs, history-driven selling, strengthening brand equity, segmented sales capability, increased client acquisition/retention and enhanced sales presentations.

PlumRiver and Elastic together serve clients representing some of the world's largest and most iconic brands in the outdoor, sporting goods, apparel and footwear industries. In addition to Volcom, selected clients include: The North Face, Patagonia, Timberland, Asics, Pearl Izumi, Fjällräven, Boardriders, Crocs, Puma, Oakley, Reebok/CCM, Spyder, Burton, Reef, Hurley, Kuhl, Black Diamond, Majestic, Lowe Alpine, Rab, Lole, Carter's, Smartwool, Speedo, Golfino, Hi-Tec, Bell, OshKosh, Vans and CamelBak.

For more information visit www.elasticsuite.com. For interview requests please contact Kenny Thomas, kenny.thomas@elasticsuite.com.