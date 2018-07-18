The Pixel Wins RAR Digital Award for the Second Year in Succession

BRISTOL, England, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading ecommerce agency, The Pixel, has won the Ecommerce Under 40 category at RAR Digital Awards 2018 for its work in Magento development and support. It's the second consecutive year that the company has received the award.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719506/The_Pixel.jpg )

RAR Digital Awards 2018 - widely regarded as the most prestigious in the ecommerce industry - were held on June 19 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square. There is no entry fee or entry process for RAR Digital Awards; it's based on agency ratings given by clients in the register.

"This award is voted for by our clients, which makes it all the more special. It was an incredible achievement to win last year, and so to retain the award means we've continued on the right path towards even greater customer satisfaction," said Stephen Leyton, Managing Director, The Pixel. "We are extremely proud to win the category Ecommerce Under 40 Staff for the second year in succession - thank you to our clients for rating us so highly."

Recommended Agency Register (RAR) is The Drum's service to help brands to choose agencies based on ratings. The RAR database contains over 45,000 ratings and each year RAR identify which agencies are the highest-rated by clients for digital services. The client recognition associated with RAR is what makes the awards so sought after by agencies.

As a dedicated Magento Enterprise Solution Partner, The Pixel receiving the award also highlights the continued dominance and success of the ecommerce platform. Magento Commerce has for a second consecutive year been named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce - one of the most influential reports in enterprise commerce - improving its Leader position ahead of the likes of IBM.

"Congratulations to The Pixel, Magento Enterprise Partner, for winning a second RAR award as voted for by their customers," said Katy Wilson, Channel Development Manager, EMEA, Magento Commerce. "This comes as no surprise given their strong work ethic and customer centric approach - their entire team works so hard to achieve the best results and we at Magento are proud to see them receive this recognition."

About The Pixel:

The Pixel, established in 2001, is one of the UK's leading Magento Enterprise Solution Partners providing design, development, hosting and support for ecommerce businesses.

http://www.thepixel.com