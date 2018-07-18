

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday and the pound drifted lower to hit its lowest level in 10 months after U.K. inflation data missed forecasts.



The consumer price index unexpectedly came in flat at 2.4 percent year-over-year versus expectations for a 2.6 percent rise, raising questions over whether the Bank of England will deliver an August rate hike.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 38 points or 0.50 percent at 7,664 in late opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Airline EasyJet rallied 2.2 percent after lifting its FY18 profit view.



Shares of Smiths Group slumped 8 percent. The engineering company warned that it expects a 2 percent drop in full-year revenue at its medical division.



Water company Severn Trent dropped over 1 percent on reporting a drop in fiscal 2018 pretax profit.



Premier Foods tumbled 4 percent after announcing it is considering selling some brands as part of turnaround plans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX