StaffConnect Adds New Features to Leading Mobile Employee Engagement Platform to Boost Engagement, Increase Corporate Communication and Improve Data Privacy and Protection

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/), the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/products/mobile-platform/), today announced a new release of its enterprise employee engagement platform. StaffConnect version 2.2 includes new features and functionality designed to improve employee engagement and job satisfaction by creating an elevated employee experience. The new capabilities ensure that customers have even greater ability to provide an integrated offering for desk and non-desk employees (NDEs) to access all of the resources they need to do their jobs, and to stay in the communication loop-regardless of their location.

Other new features of version 2.2 include extended integration into enterprise systems to allow enterprises to easily create a central access hub for their employees to access Payroll, HR and other important resources. Additionally, the new version of StaffConnect brings further security enhancements and data privacy in line with GDPR compliance requirements, customer brand expansion into new functions to increase a positive company brand across a distributed workforce, and even more key mobile features for workforce flexibility, improved job satisfaction, productivity and profitability.

In terms of security enhancements, the new version introduces disk level encryption to further protect data at rest, in addition to the encryption in transit already present throughout the platform. Version 2.2 also introduces an information security management system and risk management framework that allows StaffConnect to manage, monitor, audit, and improve its information security in line with actual user best practices. Another enhanced feature is improved transparency for users about how the platform stores and uses data, as well as about users' individual rights. In addition to updating the privacy notice to users in accessible language, GDPR owner and processes were added to manage subject access requests.

Employee engagement remains a priority for business leaders, who are looking for more effective ways to solve engagement-related challenges, since research has shown the direct link between the employee experience (EX) and a company's revenue and profits, as well as expenses. New survey data (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/employeeengagement-survey/) from StaffConnect revealed that the vast majority of enterprise organizations-nearly three-quarters-have plans to improve EX for their workers in 2018. The study also highlighted the changing nature of the workforce, with many organizations-across a wide range of industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail-reporting that a significant proportion of their workforce is not desk-bound. Over one-third of respondents indicated that half or more of their workforce consists of NDEs.

StaffConnect Mobile App Platform Version 2.2:



New Rest API for Extended Integration Into Customer Systems

Combination of online feeds and APIs, create a central resource hub for employees regardless of their location

Desk employees and NDEs can access everything they need from HR to online benefits, PTO and payroll, training systems, policies, etc.

Enterprise single sign on integration: Support for Active Directory Federation Services, Azure Active Directory and other identity providers

Further Security Enhancements

Improved data privacy to help customers meet GDPR and compliance requirements

Disk level encryption to protect data at rest

Information security management system and risk management framework to manage, monitor, audit, and improve information security in line with practice

Improved transparency to users to ensure awareness of data storage and use

GDPR owner and processes to manage subject access requests

Updated privacy notice to users

Improved User Experience

Rapid adoption levels, ease of use, and speed

Enhanced library and survey functionality

Extended Branding Capability

Ability to use customer-branded color palettes

Helps customers reflect their own culture and brand to improve EX with the brand

New Enhancements to Quiz Feature

New level of scoring to Quiz feature strengthens gamification functionality

Enhancements include images, themes, and cumulative scoring

When combined with library and images as part of the customer's communication strategy, this can help drive adoption

Post-Read Acknowledgements

Useful for important alerts and policies

Ensures policies are clearly communicated, understood, and adopted

Can facilitate employee safety measures on the job, particularly for NDEs in distributed jobs with health and safety hazards

Additional Features for Web Version

Survey feature, Library feature, and Directory now available in StaffConnect web version for desktop users

"Our employee engagement platform was designed from the ground up to help our customers stay ahead of the curve in employee communications and engagement to easily connect their entire workforce and increase employee satisfaction, productivity and shareholder value," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/). "We continue to listen to our customer needs and with version 2.2 we have added the ability to utilize the StaffConnect platform as an employee hub, so workers can access everything they need in terms of information resources across the organization. This is particularly important for non-desk workers, who in many cases lack access to online systems like an intranet, or their online benefits system. This new capability gives all workers access by being able to integrate and connect to these various employee resources while continuing to deliver the industry's most advanced and secure mobile employee engagement solution for our customers worldwide."

